Traffic alert – Huntington Rd Richmond

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Wiliston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Huntington rd in Richmond is blocked in the area between Hillview Dr and Dugway Rd due to a crash with lines down.

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.