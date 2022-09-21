EisnerAmper Named “Best Auditor— Middle Market” at HFM U.S. Services Awards

EisnerAmper was named the “Best Auditor — Middle Market” at the HFM U.S. Services Awards 2022, which were held on September 13 in New York City.

The prestigious HFM U.S. Services Awards recognize hedge fund service providers that have demonstrated exceptional client service, performance and innovation over the past 12 months.

“This award is really a testament to the tireless efforts of our professionals to provide the utmost in business acumen and service to our clients. Our people really do go above and beyond for clients,” said Peter Cogan, Managing Partner, Financial Services Industry at EisnerAmper. “Many thanks to HFM for this wonderful accolade, and congratulations to all of this year’s honorees.”