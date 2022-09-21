Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,203 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $1 Million to Support West Virginia Farmers, Combat Food Insecurity

September 20, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,061,671 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to support West Virginia’s farmers and ranchers and ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable fresh produce. The funding comes from the NIFA Organic Transitions Program (ORG) and the NIFA American Rescue Plan Produce Prescription Program (PPR) and will support research into organic agricultural practices at West Virginia University (WVU) and the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.


“Every West Virginian should have access to healthy, affordable food. I am pleased USDA is investing in WVU and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to support our local farmers and ranchers, bolster our agricultural industry and provide food assistance to West Virginians in need,” said Senator Manchin. “Addressing food insecurity continues to be one of my top priorities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our farmers and ensure all West Virginians have access to nutritious, wholesome food.”


Individual awards listed below:

  • $749,999 – West Virginia University
    • The ORG provides funding to support farmers and ranchers who grow and market high-quality organic food and other products to further improve organic practices, increase food security, and enhance market competitiveness. The funding announced today will help to evaluate three manure management strategies: liquid cow manure, dry-stacked cow manure, and composted cow manure and its effect on weeds, pathogens, insect pests, yield, and profitability.
  • $311,672 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center
    • The PPR provides funding to projects that demonstrate and evaluate the impact of fresh fruit and vegetable intake. The program aims to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, reduce food insecurity, and reduce healthcare usage and costs. The funding announced today will support the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, which provides fruits and vegetables to adult patients who are Medicaid or SNAP eligible who are at risk of or diagnosed with heart disease or diabetes. This funding will also encourage healthy eating choices and nutrition classes.
Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $1 Million to Support West Virginia Farmers, Combat Food Insecurity

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.