Manchin Announces $1 Million to Support West Virginia Farmers, Combat Food Insecurity

September 20, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,061,671 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to support West Virginia’s farmers and ranchers and ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable fresh produce. The funding comes from the NIFA Organic Transitions Program (ORG) and the NIFA American Rescue Plan Produce Prescription Program (PPR) and will support research into organic agricultural practices at West Virginia University (WVU) and the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.





“Every West Virginian should have access to healthy, affordable food. I am pleased USDA is investing in WVU and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to support our local farmers and ranchers, bolster our agricultural industry and provide food assistance to West Virginians in need,” said Senator Manchin. “Addressing food insecurity continues to be one of my top priorities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our farmers and ensure all West Virginians have access to nutritious, wholesome food.”





Individual awards listed below: