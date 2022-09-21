Manchin, Capito Congratulate the 2022 West Virginia National Blue Ribbon Schools

September 20, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) congratulated C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Harpers Ferry, Evans Elementary School in Evans and Culloden Elementary School in Culloden for being recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Throughout its 40 year history, the Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content and produce academic excellence.





“Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is an incredible accomplishment for schools across the country, and I’m proud of the West Virginia students, faculty, and families who helped their schools receive this distinction in 2022. Young people are the future of our great state, and C.W. Shipley, Evans and Culloden Elementary Schools have proven themselves to be incredible representatives of the Mountain State. Gayle and I join all of West Virginia in congratulating the schools honored today on this academic distinction and community achievement,” said Senator Manchin.





“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff at C.W. Shipley Elementary, Evans Elementary, and Culloden Elementary schools on this incredible honor,” Senator Capito said. “Ensuring West Virginia’s students have access to a quality education is so important to our state’s future, and these schools went above and beyond to create an environment for students to learn and thrive. I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication of everyone at the three Blue Ribbon schools recognized this year, and I’m more than confident that they will continue to be exemplary models for student excellence and achievement for years to come.”



