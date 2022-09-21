Update: Nightly lane closures on Fort Weaver Road postponed to next week due to weather conditions

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that restriping work on Fort Weaver Road has been postponed to next week, due to wet weather conditions. One to two lanes will be closed in both directions between Renton Road and North Road starting as early as Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Roadwork in the southbound direction is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and in the northbound direction from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Motorists are advised that work may begin earlier if the traffic volume is low. In this case, southbound closures may start at 7:30 p.m. and northbound closures at 6:30 p.m.

At traffic light intersections, dedicated left and right turn lanes may be closed briefly to install arrows, stop bars, and crosswalks. At least one lane will remain open throughout the closure limits.

HDOT advises the public to use traffic apps and allow for extra travel time to their commute. Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

