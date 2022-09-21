Raised crosswalk installations to begin in Windward Oahu

Main, News Posted on Sep 20, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) continues its efforts to improve highway safety through the installation of raised pedestrian crossings on the Windward side of Oahu.

Installation of this series of raised crosswalks will begin Monday Sept. 26 in the Kailua area. Crews will begin on Kailua Road in the vicinity of Ko`olau Farmers working from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Each installation will be performed over the course of two days, weather permitting, and proceed as follows.

Mon and Tues, 9/26 and 9/27: Kailua Road/Koolau Farmers

Wed and Thurs, 9/28 and 9/29: Kailua Road/Uluoa St.

Fri and Mon, 9/30 and 10/3: Kalanianaole Hwy/Ulupuni St.

Tues and Wed, 10/4 and 10/5: Kalanianaole /Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility

Thurs and Fri, 10/6 and 10/7: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Castle HS

Mon and Tues, 10/10 and 10/11: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Namoku St.

Wed and Thurs, 10/12 and 10/13: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Mikiola Dr.

Fri to Wed, 10/14 to 10/19: Mokapu Boulevard/Iliani St., Mokapu Blvd./Iliwahi Lp.

One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Additional closures will be needed for the permanent striping of the crosswalks. This cannot be done at the same time as the installation as the striping will not adhere properly to new asphalt.

HDOT is seeking to protect these existing crosswalks through the use of raised crosswalks as they are not coupled with a traffic signal and are heavily used by the community. Raised crosswalks promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalks and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce vehicle speed at the crosswalk.

