Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Announces Two New California Franchise Locations

Emmanuel Avila is the newest franchise partner to join the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise network.

Del Amo Fashion Center Mall and Las Americas Premium Outlets will house the newest Uncle Sharkii stores for the state.

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Californian poke lovers can celebrate thanks to two new Uncle Sharkii deals signed this year. The first is at Del Amo Fashion Center Mall — Managed & co-owned by Simon Property Group — in Torrance, California. The newest location is owned by Emmanuel Avila, owner of Shark Attack, LLC. The success and good news continue for Avila and Shark Attack, LLC who have also signed a long-term location for Las Americas Premium Outlets — a Simon Premium Outlets property — located in the Camino De La Plaza in San Diego, California.Avila anticipates the Del Amo Fashion Center Mall location to be open in time for the winter holiday season, aiming to be operational by Thanksgiving. "I chose Uncle Sharkii because I felt that instant connection and support of family with Ray and Fen. They know well what a family feels like — I grew up with 4 brothers. Family could never be too big," Avila said. "To be successful we need that family support, and with Uncle Sharkii, it's family first and people always.""Shark Attack, LLC is scheduled to open its San Diego location at the Las Americas Premium Outlets sometime in the Spring of 2023," stated Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii. "Shark Attack, LLC is off to a great start!"Avila brings an impressive background to the team's network, both personally and professionally. Originally from a small agriculture border town, El Centro, California, Avila now lives full time in Torrance. He is a third generation American; his mother is an immigrant from Mexico. Perseverance and hard work are ingrained in Avila's upbringing. "Father was always trying to make ends meet working as an independent seafood importer/exporter, traveling from Baja Mexico to Los Angeles for nearly 30 years. His dream was to open up a seafood restaurant, but he was too busy hustling," recalled Avila. "Sadly, my father passed away in 2020 so I decided to carry on my father's dream of owning a seafood restaurant. I knew it was possible once I met Ray and Fen. With them and Uncle Sharkii, I felt that friendship, that Ohana, and the guidance that I needed."Raised by his mother, along with his four brothers, Avila developed a motivation for success thanks to her encouragement and education. "I remember her telling us stories of how she worked hard in the agriculture fields and joining Cesar Chavez during the protest for labor rights," stated Avila. "She always used her history to motivate me and my four brothers to study hard and work hard to be able to achieve our goals because if she was able to do it, we can too."The poke QSR franchise has seen non-stop growth this year. The brand has recently signed an Area Development deal for 30 units in the Greater Houston area, along with several other new agreements in various stages of development in Hawaii, Arizona, Utah, California, and Nevada. ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BARHeadquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, Uncle Sharkiitouts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants (QSR) poke concepts today, serving their SIGNATURE HAWAIIAN ™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk-Teas, & Tropical Ice Cream.

