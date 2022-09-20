Download the Abstract (PDF - 120KB)
Technology Summary
Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are used to treat patients with thromboembolic or clotting disorders, including those at risk for blood clots due to deep vein thrombosis, strokes, heart attacks, and pulmonary embolism. Patients receiving DOACs are at risk of excessive bleeding during accidents or emergency surgeries and require a means for reestablishing blood clotting. This technology may provide a means for directly reestablishing clotting in people receiving DOACs.
DOACs act by directly binding an enzyme that plays a critical role in coagulation, factor Xa, blocking coagulant activity. In emergency situations, the current strategy for reversing the anticoagulant activity of DOACs is to is to provide a decoy variant factor Xa receptor for it to bind instead or native factor Xa restoring its coagulation activity. This invention provides a novel alternate strategy for directly reestablishing factor Xa coagulation by using a variant factor Xa polypeptide that retains coagulant activity in the presence of DOACs.
|Potential Commercial Applications
|Competitive Advantages
|
|
Development Stage: Proof-of-concept, In vivo animal data
Inventors: Zuben Sauna, Wojciech Jankowski, and Nancy Hernandez
Publications:
NA
Product Area: Biologics, Direct Acting Anticoagulants, DOACs, Thromboembolic Disease, Bleeding Disorders
FDA Reference No: E-2022-003
Licensing Contact:
FDA Technology Transfer Program
Email: FDAInventionlicensing@fda.hhs.gov