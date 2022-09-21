Creative Society to Host National Public Online Conference "Global Crisis. USA." on September 24th at 11am Eastern Time

Tune in LIVE! Creative Society USA

The Creative Society format creates the conditions in which every American will fulfill the American Dream. The USA is supposed to take care of its own people.

This is a secret that the 1% doesn't want us to know!” — Online Conference "GLOBAL CRISIS.USA"

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark your calendars for the significant EVENT OF THE YEAR - September 24th, 2022, 11 AM EDT: " Global Crisis. USA " on the Creative Society platform.This conference is for every person that is ready to peacefully transition from the current society format into a format that will guarantee “The American Dream” for each citizen.This is an evolutionary leap in humanity that will allow us to solve all problems once and for all. We will all gain a life we deserve and can be proud of.We will set and work towards one goal: building the Creative Society of mutual benefit, not the benefit of 1%. We will finally become an example for the whole world to follow!TOPICS OF THE LIVE NATIONAL CONFERENCE ---> True causes and consequences of inflation---> Who drives the energy crisis?---> Climate change — dangers and solution---> Green energy — scam or solution?---> Politics & Geopolitics---> Mass shootings solution---> Our role as proud Citizens---> What is the Creative Society format?---> Where will the money come from?---> How Creative Society format solves all problems at onceTHIS EVENT IS RUN BY PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE and initiated by active participants of Creative Society in the USA.THIS CONFERENCE IS OUTSIDE OF POLITICS AND RELIGION, it is aimed to share a mutually beneficial solution to all global crises we are experiencing now.A historic event is only possible with YOU! Tune in: September 24th, 2022 at 11am EDT via https://youtu.be/SeJR_KPWXrw LIVE BROADCAST.This conference is open to each indifferent citizen of the United States of America and friends around the globe! Americans want a solution, Americans want a way out! Americans want the Creative Society, which is the American Dream.

Official Trailer: Global Crisis. USA.