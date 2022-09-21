Guacamole Market size is estimated at $1.2 billion in 2020 – IndustryARC

Guacamole Market size is estimated at $1.2 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increased Worldwide Integration, Changing Diet Preferences And Increased Infiltration of Social Media.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Guacamole Market size is estimated at $1.2 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Guacamole is a sauce, dip, spread or salad made from avocado that was initially made in Mexico. It may also include other ingredients like tomatoes, white onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Avocado is a well-endowed source of vitamins, minerals and fats. It is a healthful alternative for purchasers owing to the availability of large fiber content. Furthermore, guacamole is stuffed with potassium which supports the body to keep up the suitable liquid equilibrium. These health benefits are fuelling the growth of the Guacamole market. There are also guacamole salad dressers available. A salad dresser is a sauce made for salads, generally containing oil and vinegar. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Guacamole Market growth is being driven by the inclination of purchasers towards avocados which are recognized as healthy and having good fats.

3. Geographically, North America Guacamole Market dominated the market share in 2020 owing to Guacamole being of Mexican origin and avocadoes being gathered in abundance in Mexico. Furthermore, the health advantages offered by Avocados are fuelling the Guacamole market during the forecast period 2021-2026,

4. Guacamole is a valuable source of powerful oxidants and moderate quantities of unsaturated fats which enhance health. Some of the other associated beneficial effects of consuming guacamole are a healthy weight of body, decreased bloating and a sparkling skin. These advantages are propelling the guacamole market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Boost in disposable incomes and altered lifestyles are propelling the Guacamole market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on Type, Organic Guacamole Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the people’s increasing inclination towards healthier diet options amidst the crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Customers worldwide opted for plant-based diet like salad dressers options owing to increased mindfulness of health and switching customer preferences.

2. All the supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, restaurants and online stores have contributed to the growth of the Guacamole Market. Availability of wide options of salad dressers the product at one place is significantly contributing to the growth of indirect sales channel. The Online sector is estimated to dominate the Guacamole Market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to global lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions enforced by the pandemic crisis.

3. Guacamole was initially prepared in Mexico and then spread to other parts of the world. Furthermore, it is prepared from Avocados which are extensively harvested in Mexico and the U.S.A. These determinants have propelled the growth of the Guacamole market in the North American region. South America is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to countries like Dominican Republic and Peru being the significant avocado generating countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Guacamole industry are -

1. Westfalia Fruit

2. Frontera Foods

3. Calavo Growers

4. B&G Foods Inc.

5. Ventura Foods, LLC

