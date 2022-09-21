OCEANSTAKE: A HIGH YIELD CRYPTO STAKING PLATFORM THAT RUNS ON THE BINANCE SMART CHAIN NETWORK.

MIDDLESBROUGH, UK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanStake is pleased to announce an excellent opportunity open to those seeking a stable and passive income from their crypto holdings with the launch of its platform – OceanStake. OceanStake is a fully decentralized, open source crypto staking platform that provides users with an opportunity to earn passively with their crypto holdings. Enhanced with a solid smart contract, which has been independently audited, anyone can anonymously benefit from their crypto investment as long as they have some BNB and an internet connection.

To get started, users need connect their crypto wallet with BNB in it, and with as little as 0.01 BNB, they can start staking and earn up to 5% daily interest immediately without undertaking any further action.

The platform requires no technical expertise, applications or bank record and users can earn from Daily Rewards which offers 1% interest daily on the total staked amount, and they can also earn from Daily Hold Bonus which offers 0.1% increase on unwithdrawn rewards, and Contract Balance Bonus which also offers an extra 0.1% rewards on every 1000 BNB staked.

The platform also boasts of an impressive referral programme for its users in which they get to earn up to 8% bonus on every referral from them.

The goal of the platform is to expand the DeFi ecosystem, specifically on the Binance Smart Chain, and providing users with various strategies to maximize returns while minimizing risk.

The platform has been designed in a simple way to facilitate easy access for everyone. It does not ask for complex details and all users need to do is to deposit some BNB, sit back, and wait for the investment to grow without the need of any technical knowledge. The only requirement is to know how to move BNB from one account to another.

For more information, visit: https://oceanstake.net/

