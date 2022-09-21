Home Remodeling Businesses showing no signs of slowing as of now

Business Consulting John Hopper, President

Home remodeling and repairs are still going strong

John Hopper, President of The Greatest on the Planet says "Right now it's as hot as ever” — John Hopper

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greatest on the Planet, a full-service business consulting firm that services many home improvement businesses in the areas of operations, marketing, and sales says the home improvement industry is still going strong despite slower home sales and less inventory on the market. Homeowners are still spending money to improve their homes in all areas.

John Hopper, President of The Greatest on the Planet says "Right now it's as hot as ever. People have reduced their mortgage payments over the past couple of years, increasing the value of equity in their homes and they have no problem spending the money to get improvements done, even still with higher interest rates."

John says all of his clients in that space are still actively looking to hire help in the areas of management, sales, and installations. John said if someone is looking to start a business right now there are a lot of opportunities for growth in the home improvement industry because there are simply not enough people doing the work in relation to the amount of demand there is.

John says the biggest issue right now is finding qualified people with the right resources to do the work. Homeowners should absolutely be doing background checks on the contractors and making sure they are properly licensed and have a good reputation. There are unfortunately bad contractors out there and when in a desperate situation to get something done a homeowner might fall victim to the lower price without doing the proper research on the contractor.

If someone is looking to start or expand a home improvement business, right now is still a good time. The demand is high!

The Greatest on the Planet based in Dearborn MI and Orlando FL consults in the areas of home improvement such as painting, roofing, siding, windows, flooring, kitchen and bath, custom home builders, commercial construction, retail, insurance, real estate, mortgage, accounting in the areas of operations, marketing, sales, and employees.

John Hopper can be reached at 313-358-4900

