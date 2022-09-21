Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

New York City, United States of America


8:00 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy entitled "Financing Ocean Solutions for People and Planet: Delivering on SDG 14."



Note for media:

  • Open coverage for accredited media

10:30 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group and Caribbean partners on the situation in Haiti.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting

12:25 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.



Closed to media


1:30 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting

2:45 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting

3:55 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend a pledging event for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.



Note for media:

6:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.



Note for media:

  • Open coverage for accredited media

7:00 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will attend a reception for Heads of Delegation given by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden.



Closed to media

