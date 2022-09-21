Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
New York City, United States of America
8:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy entitled "Financing Ocean Solutions for People and Planet: Delivering on SDG 14."
Note for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group and Caribbean partners on the situation in Haiti.
Note for media:
12:25 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.
Closed to media
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.
Note for media:
2:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
3:55 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a pledging event for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.
Note for media:
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a reception for Heads of Delegation given by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden.
Closed to media
