Privileged by Don Crucifixto Entertainment to be screened at Art is Alive Film Festival

The film Privileged by Don Crucifixto Entertainment is an action-thriller

Don Crucifoxto Entertainment is an American-based Nigerian entertainment company established by Tumininu Oluyole, a successful show businessman and entrepreneur. He officially launched the brand in August 2020. Before this, Don Crucifixto was known as a company that was dedicated to providing value to its customers. As a record label, they are steadfastly committed to helping Nigeria, and other African nations develop.

Despite having its headquarters in the United States, the company's digital marketing division has long been outsourced to Nigeria, where all business operations are conducted in full. Meanwhile, many underprivileged children in the West African region benefit from their non-governmental organizations, particularly in Nigeria. These operations are carried out in large part by their offices in London and Lagos.

The film Privileged by Don Crucifixto Entertainment has been selected as one of the movies to be premiered at the Art is Alive Film Festival this year. It is a great platform for filmmakers and fans to meet and exchange ideas on different topics.

The film Privileged is an action-thriller and shows an uncomfortable conversation between an African immigrant community and the Black American community. The film will be screened on November 19, from 7:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Written by Aderonke Moyinlorun and directed by Bayo Alawiye of Alawiye Films, the cast of the film consists of Joshua E Eady, Tracy Obonna, Travis Cure, Bayo Alawiye, Bunny Olatilewa, Ayo Adey-Kosh, Tumi Oluyole, Femi Ossai, and Dami Paul among others.

Tumininu Oluyole wants to bring the Nigerian entertainment industry to par with the other entertainment industries worldwide.

The company recently signed an MoU with Roadshow Equity Partners. This will provide Don Crucifixto Entertainment with the platform to get films made by independent and global buyers. It will also help in better ownership of their projects- financially and creatively.

