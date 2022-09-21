FEDEX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FedEx Corp. on Behalf of FedEx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FedEx Corp. ("FedEx" or the "Company") FDX on behalf of FedEx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FedEx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

FedEx released its preliminary results for the first quarter on September 15, 2022. The Company warned of a global drop-off in its delivery business and is closing storefronts and putting off hiring staff to combat the drop. The Company also warned that it will miss targets on profitability and expects business conditions to worsen.

Based on this news, shares of FedEx cratered by more than 22% in intraday trading on September 16, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006292/en/