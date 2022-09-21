Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,059 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good evening, everyone. And Prime Minister, very good to see you. Thank you for taking the time to spend some time this evening. We are working very closely in support of Lebanon in a number of ways, particularly working through the incredibly challenging economic issues, and very much supportive of Lebanon moving forward in dealing with these challenges, including with the IMF.

At the same time, I think it’s quite extraordinary that we see even as Lebanon is dealing with these acute challenges the incredible generosity of the country, particularly in giving refuge to so many people from conflict, I think the highest number of refugees per capita of any country in the world – something we greatly admire and also are trying to find ways to help you continue to support.

So there is lots to talk about. We have many challenges in the region more broadly, but I am grateful, Prime Minister, for the time this evening and look forward to a good conversation. Welcome.

PRIME MINISTER MIKATI: Good evening. Thank you very much, Mr. Secretary, for to give us this opportunity tonight to talk about our problems and to give me this opportunity also to thank the – your administration for all your help and assistance for Lebanon. I know what you are doing directly and indirectly – directly through USAID, through your embassy in Beirut, and all the help done to Lebanon. And indirectly I know that the Lebanese army is in your mind and you are giving great help to the Lebanese army. And the generous, let’s say, donation given by Qatar and other countries that we are looking for (inaudible) for this. So I am, let’s say, delighted to have this meeting and we have certain points to have to raise together, if you don’t mind.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.