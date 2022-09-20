Governor Cooper Presents Official Bid for North Carolina to Host the 2027 World University Games

NORTH CAROLINA, September 20 - Today, Governor Cooper hosted the Executive Board of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) at the North Carolina Executive Mansion to demonstrate the state’s ability and desire to host the 2027 FISU World University Games in the state’s University Hub Region. North Carolina’s bid is one of two finalists to host the Games. This was the board’s final visit to the state before announcing the bid winner in November 2022.

“Not only are North Carolina’s universities and colleges great at sports, they are top tier educational and research institutions making our state an ideal location for the 2027 World University Games,” Governor Cooper said. “It’s an honor to host the Executive Board to show them all we have to offer.”

“On behalf of the North Carolina Bid Committee for the 2027 World University Games, we are thrilled to host the FISU Evaluation Committee this week for their final review of our bid,” said Hill Carrow, North Carolina Bid Committee Chairman and CEO. "The tour we have planned for them is intended to demonstrate that North Carolina is THE place to be in 2027 for a most successful FISU Games, and, fortunately, their site visit has gone very well thus far.”

During the event, Governor Cooper signed a proclamation declaring September 20, 2022 as International University Sports Day. The Governor presented the proclamation and bid book to the FISU officials. The United States International University Sports Federation (USIUSF), the North Carolina Bid Committee and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin were also at the meeting today.

The World University Games is the world’s largest event for student-athletes. The Games will feature 7,000 athletes from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. North Carolina’s University Hub region, which includes Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro, is a finalist for the 2027 World University Games. The other finalist is Chungcheong, South Korea.

North Carolina’s University Hub region features 19 colleges and universities with more than 260,000 students. North Carolina is home to more than 130 colleges, universities and community colleges across the state, including 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The 2022 state budget that Governor Cooper signed includes an allocation of $25 million in state funds to support the World University Games if the state is selected to host.

Since its founding in 1949, the International University Sports Federation has been the key driver to expand the role and reach of university sport around the world. It serves as the international governing body for the World University Games. With over 150 different countries and 7,000 student athletes competing in 18 different sports, the World University Games is the largest multisport event for student athletes in the world.

###