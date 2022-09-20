Deadline to apply for local quality-of-life projects Sept. 30

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the application period for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program remains open until Sept. 30. The program provides communities with resources to carry out local quality-of-life projects.





Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, an all-time high of $125 million is available this funding cycle. To ensure communities with the greatest needs can participate, at least 25% of funding will be set aside for disadvantaged and economically distressed communities.





Projects eligible for funding through ITEP include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work, and other improvements designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.





Applicants can include local governments and regional planning commissions. Not-for-profit and private entities that apply must have a public sponsor. The maximum award is $3 million. For more information, including instructions on how to view and participate in webinars on the application process, visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program page





Interested applicants must complete the online application. Applications include an online map and scoring system to determine local match requirements and identify high-need communities. Awards will be announced next year.





Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.