Construction begins on $400m Royale Gold Coast development with Hutchinson Builders moving on absolute beachfront site
Royale Gold Coast's absolute beachfront features the Royale Beach Club - 1200sqm of beachfront realm exclusive to residents
Royale Gold Coast is now under construction with the site's original building demolished to make way for work on the prestigious 38-level beachfront tower.
Soon Royale will be a new landmark for the Gold Coast and its residents will be walking along the beautiful stretch of beach at Northcliffe, feeling that they have landed in the best place on earth.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Australian construction company Hutchinson Builders (Hutchies) has commenced work on the eagerly anticipated $400million luxury residential apartment tower Royale Gold Coast.
— Royale Gold Coast developer David Devine CEO of DD Living
Being delivered by leading Australian property developer David Devine and his team at DD Living, Royale Gold Coast is set to transform the unique 2251sqm corner site of Markwell Avenue and the exclusive beachfront strip Northcliffe Terrace between Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach.
Building construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and once finished, Royale Gold Coast will be home to some of the most prestigious beachfront apartments in Australia.
DD Living CEO Mr Devine said it was exciting to see Hutchies breaking ground on site to start construction on his signature residential development Royale Gold Coast.
“We are pleased to be working with a construction company of such a high calibre for the delivery of Royale Gold Coast to an exceptional standard,” Mr Devine said.
“The rarity of Royale’s absolute-beachfront, northeast-facing corner site on the elite Northcliffe Terrace inspired my vision to develop the ultimate beachfront apartments and Hutchinson Builders is integral in bringing this to life.
“Soon Royale will be a new landmark for the Gold Coast and its residents will be walking along the beautiful stretch of beach at Northcliffe, feeling that they have landed in the best place on earth.”
Hutchies chairman Scott Hutchinson said the company enjoyed a long history working with Mr Devine, sharing a common loyalty and passion for delivering quality developments.
“With over 110 years of pursuing quality craftsmanship, we have refined industry best practice to ensure the delivery of the highest quality construction on time and within budget,” Mr Hutchinson said.
“We have built some of the most iconic developments in Australia where people live, work and play, and Royale Gold Coast is truly a remarkable building of which we are proud to be involved.”
Hutchies is Australia’s largest privately owned construction company with 100% Australian ownership and 100-plus years of experience, during which time five generations of Hutchinson’s have presided over the business.
As a reputable builder, Hutchies is highly regarded by Royale Gold Coast purchasers, says Adrian Parsons, Royale Gold Coast’s marketing manager and director of luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group.
Mr Parsons said buyers had confidence in both DD Living and Hutchies, and were pleased to see construction progressing on schedule.
“Royale Gold Coast is completely unique and beyond anything else currently available on the market and prestige property buyers understand the limited opportunity for this level of luxury right on the beach,” Mr Parsons said.
“The absolute beachfront location is very rare, positioning it as one of the most prime developments on the Gold Coast, and possibly Australia, with DD Living’s plans for Royale hitting the mark with prestige property buyers.
“A limited number of apartments remain, starting at $2.975m for a three-bedroom plus multipurpose room apartment, $5.75m for a premium half-floor beach home on the lower levels, $6.05m for a half-floor penthouse and upward of $12.6m for the full-floor penthouses.
“We are continuing to see a high level of interest in the remaining available apartments at Royale as more people recognise the unique opportunity to live in a luxurious apartment on absolute beachfront.”
Royale Gold Coast is a signature collection of 104 premium two, three and four-bedroom apartments, beach homes, sky homes and penthouses, all with unobstructed beach and ocean views and exclusive access to six-star amenities.
Designed by award-winning DKO Architecture, with interiors by the renowned Mim Design, Royale Gold Coast reflects the premium, absolute beachfront site and elevates a sense of community and place to provide residents with the ultimate coastal lifestyle.
Royale Gold Coast’s unprecedented offering of luxurious six-star beach lifestyle amenities are inspired by the world’s best resort hotels and include the Royale Beach Club on the elevated ground floor overlooking the beach with two swimming pools, daybeds and lounges, plus a Royale Wellness Centre with steam room, sauna, spa and yoga terrace.
Club Royale, an exclusive residents’ club takes up the entire Level 1 and features a private executive lounge, bar, private dining room, wine and whiskey lockers and a Cucina Chef’s kitchen.
The impressive residential amenities include a grand lobby with concierge service within the upper ground floor, and a porte cochere and Café Royale located at street level.
Potential purchasers are invited to visit the new Royale Gold Coast Pop Up Display located at 29 Markwell Avenue, Surfers Paradise, on the corner of Markwell Avenue and Surfers Paradise Boulevarde, open 10am – 4pm daily with off-street parking available.
For more information on apartment sales and to arrange for a virtual tour, contact TOTAL Property Group on 1300 722 131 or visit www.royalegc.com.au.
Louise Carroll Marketing
Louise Carroll Marketing
email us here