Ministry of Lands Housing and Survey

P.O Box G38

Honiara, Solomon Islands

ILLEGAL LAND SALES

For the information of the public, it has come to the Land Board’s attention that various illegal land sales are happening, where the people “selling” the land are not the registered land owners.

Levers Solomons Limited: there are rumours circulating about court decisions or deregistration of the company. The reality is, all LSL Fixed Term Estates are still held by this company, and SIG’s attempts to take back these FTEs is still before the courts. In the meantime, (a) there is a restriction preventing any sale of LSL’s FTEs, (b) LSL cannot therefore sell any FTEs, and (c) SIG cannot sell or promise any of these FTEs to anyone. In summary, no land dealings can happen for LSL’s FTEs unless and until there is an official announcement. Don’t believe rumours and do not move into this area illegally.

Barana / Mount Austin: SIG has perpetual title over a large parcel, 191-052-696, which includes all the land on the left (east) side of Mount Austin Road outside the town boundary in Guadalcanal Province. It includes the resource centre at Barana and the land after the resource centre on both sides of the road. Illegal squatters have been moving into this government-owned land after fake landowners told them they are the owners, and agents are illegally “selling” land in this area on Facebook. These land sales are not recognised by SIG, and titles will not be granted just because people have been conned into spending money in the area . All squatters are advised to vacate the area, and will be evicted if they do not voluntarily move.

Gilbert Camp: SIG has perpetual title over a large parcel, 191-052-823, which includes areas inland / south of Gilbert Camp in Guadalcanal Province. The land is earmarked for a new hospital and cemetery. A topographic survey and geotechnical assessment have been carried out recently, and a masterplan will be underway shortly. The land is not owned by anyone else apart from SIG. Anyone who has “bought” land in this area has been conned by a fake landowner, and SIG does not recognise any of these land sales . All squatters are advised to vacate the area, and will be evicted if they do not voluntarily move.

The bottom line is, if you want to buy land, make sure you know who the registered landowner is before committing any money or moving onto the land. Due diligence can save you a lot of money.