Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in New York City. The Secretary highlighted the importance of continued close U.S.-UK cooperation to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war against Ukraine. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary also discussed the fuller set of shared interests and concerns, including the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, cooperation on public health, and the status of efforts toward a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and to counter Iran’s malign activity. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed the importance of reaching a negotiated resolution with the EU regarding the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.