Under Secretary Fernandez Convenes I2U2 Counterparts from India, the UAE, and Israel on the Margins of UNGA 77

Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez met today with his I2U2 Group counterparts Indian Minister of External Affairs Economic Relations Secretary Dammu Ravi, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz, and United Arab Emirates Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh in New York on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly Meeting.

The group expressed its commitment to deepening the economic partnership among the four countries.  They took stock of current projects in agriculture and clean energy and reviewed potential projects to help further the group’s objectives.  The group looks forward to building on the success of the Leaders’ Summit in July.

