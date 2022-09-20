New website provides notices of public meetings from 200 Idaho agencies, boards and commissions

Governor Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf recently announced exciting new enhancements to Townhall.Idaho.Gov, the new public meeting website where users can now subscribe to receive up-to-date notifications for public meetings related to almost 200 State of Idaho agencies, board, and commissions, including Idaho Fish and Game Commission meetings.

Other enhancements include the ability to utilize a keyword search, copy meetings to your calendar, and utilize a text reader to find valuable information in meeting documents with ease.

Improved navigation for publishers will also make posting and monitoring meeting statuses more user-friendly.

“Users asked for enhancements to our portal, and my team listened to those requests and took action. Every enhancement was created to make the functionality of Townhall Idaho more user-friendly and encourage greater engagement by our citizens,” Controller Brandon Woolf said.

“Enhancing Idahoans’ confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one, and Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government. I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho,” Governor Little said.

Townhall.Idaho.Gov helps achieve Governor Little’s goal of making it easier for the public to understand and engage in their government by offering an online one-stop-shop for accessing public meeting information for state executive agencies.