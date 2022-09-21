Congressional Candidate Waters Challenges David Cicilline to Series of Debates
Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline owes it to the people of our state’s 1st Congressional District to make a public appearance and allow for an exchange of policies and contrasts”PROVIDENCE, RI , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the primary now over, only forty-nine days left until Election Day and thirty days before early voting commences in the State of Rhode Island, today, Allen Waters, Republican candidate for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, is challenging his opponent David Cicilline to a series of debates before votes are cast.
“Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline owes it to the people of our state’s First Congressional District to make a public appearance and allow for an exchange of policies and contrasts between he and I that will give all voters a chance to be well informed before they vote, Waters said.
“For this, I challenge Congressman Cicilline to a series of three debates, in any venue or format of his choosing.”
Cicilline, who has not held a debate with an opponent in several election cycles is welcome to contact the Waters for Congress campaign or reach out to any local media to be an objective third party to host the event.
“I firmly believe that a rigorous debate is what has kept our country going for nearly two-hundred and fifty years, but if our elected officials do not answer the call, it is the people they represent that are left uninformed before casting their vote,” Waters said. “This cannot stand, and I await Congressman Cicilline’s prompt response.
ABOUT ALLEN WATERS: A middle-class, Rhode Island native and family man with blue-collar roots, Allen defines himself as a “People’s Candidate.” He is fiscally responsible, socially conscious, believes in traditional American Values, follows the Constitution, and is a strong advocate for ordinary Americans like himself.
Allen Waters
The Waters Committee
+1 401-521-5277
allen@allenrwaters.com