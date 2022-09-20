Visitor arrivals for August 2022

MACAU, September 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals surged by 3,295.8% month-on-month to 331,397 in August 2022, attributable to the easing of cross-boundary measures between Zhuhai and Macao in early August; however, the figure represented a drop of 19.0% year-on-year. Overnight visitors (177,640) increased by 17.5% year-on-year, whereas same-day visitors (153,757) declined by 40.4%. As affected by the previous wave of the pandemic, some visitors extended their stay until August, bringing the average length of stay of overnight visitors to rise by 1.5 days year-on-year to 5.4 days. Meanwhile, the duration for same-day visitors increased by 0.1 day to 0.2 day, and the overall average length of stay of visitors went up by 1.2 days to 2.8 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China fell by 21.5% year-on-year to 290,138, with 124,255 visitors travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 184,535, of whom 38.9% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 36,205 visitors from Hong Kong and 4,384 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 17.7% year-on-year to 323,646 in August; among them, 63.1% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (204,308) and 23.2% came via the Hengqin port (74,965). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 3,750 and 4,001 respectively.

In the first eight months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals went down by 25.8% year-on-year to 3,806,263; same-day visitors (2,341,772) and overnight visitors (1,464,491) fell by 6.5% and 44.2% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.3 day year-on-year to 1.3 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.3 days) rising by 0.2 day.