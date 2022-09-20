Exhibition “The Memory of the Grey Bricks” at Pátio da Eterna Felicidade unveiling the mysteries of Lingnan architecture

MACAU, September 20 - In order to further promote traditional Lingnan architecture and raise the public’s awareness of historical buildings, the “The Memory of the Grey Bricks - Lingnan Traditional Architecture Exhibition”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), is held at No.10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

Situated at the southern end of Lingnan region, Macao has a humid subtropical climate, with long summer and mild winter, high temperature and abundant rainfall, as well as frequent typhoons and rainstorms. In order to improve the quality of life, people in the Lingnan region constructed Lingnan buildings that are resistant to heat, rain, humidity and wind, through the application of wisdom on design, long-term practice and repeated experimentation. Lingnan architecture is not only of high practical value and visual appeal, but also unique in style.

The Pátio da Eterna Felicidade complex is one of the Lingnan buildings in Macao. Its architectural layout and design as well as the structure and composition of its buildings fully reflects the characteristics of Lingnan architecture. The exhibition presents the details of the Pátio da Eterna Felicidade complex and unveils the architectural mysteries from a scientific perspective, increasing the public’s understanding of Lingnan architecture and encouraging them to protect and transmit the history and culture.

The “The Memory of the Grey Bricks - Lingnan Traditional Architecture Exhibition” is held at No.10, Pátio da Eterna Felicidade (the entrance is at Beco dos Faitiões, which can be reached from Rua de Santo António/ Rua de S. Paulo). The exhibition is open daily from 10a.m. to 7p.m., including on public holidays. Admission is free. For enquiries about the exhibition, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours or email info.ddav@icm.gov.mo.

IC strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic efforts of the SAR Government, all visitors must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and a “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.