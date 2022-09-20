TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Congress Heights Day Parade and Art All Night

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, the Congress Heights Day Parade and Art All Night event will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures and that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

4 th Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from 4th Street to Elm Street, SE

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from 4th Street to Raleigh Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

4 th Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue from Savannah Street to Sheridan Road, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 to 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE from Malcom X Avenue to Savannah Street, SE

5 th Street from Alabama Avenue to Savannah Street, SE

Alabama Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street, SE

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

