Government of Saskatchewan Recognizes Rail Safety Week

CANADA, September 20 - Released on September 20, 2022

It's Rail Safety Week in Canada. The Ministry of Highways and the Canadian Safety Train Express are reminding everyone: See Tracks? Think Train!

"Railways in Saskatchewan are a vital part of our transportation network, ensuring our food, fuel and fertilizer moves around the globe," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We urge all Saskatchewan residents to be aware of the risks associated with railway crossings and protect themselves and their families."

"Rail is a vital mode of transportation throughout Saskatchewan and we want to remind everyone to be extremely careful around tracks and trains," Canadian Safety Train Express CEO Perry Pellerin said. "It's not a play area and drivers need to constantly be aware of locomotives at crossings throughout the province."

Rail Safety Week raises the profile of rail safety in Canada, with education aimed at keeping everyone safe at railway crossings and rights-of-way.  

The Canadian Safety Train Express holds contests and visits with school children to encourage them to learn more about safe behaviour around trains. To learn more about the Canadian Safety Train Express' events and activities, visit https://canadiansafetytrain.ca/.

Saskatchewan has 13 operational, privately-owned shortline railways.  These operate on more than 2,000 kilometres of track and connect to more than 6,000 kilometres of federally-regulated track.

Motorists with any questions or concerns regarding railway safety, signage, work zones and more are welcome to reach out to the Highway Customer Service Centre at 1-844-SK-HIWAY, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit us online anytime.

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen
Highways
Saskatoon
Phone: 306-260-9159
Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca

