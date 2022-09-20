Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4100 Block of South Capitol Terrace, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the 4100 Block of South Capitol Terrace, Southwest.

At approximately 8:33 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as, 20 year-old Jacky Brooks, of Hyattsville, MD.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old River Barfield, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

