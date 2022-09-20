Provincial Grants Announced To Help Seniors Live Independently

CANADA, September 20 - Released on September 20, 2022

Saskatchewan is taking steps to help seniors living independently in their own homes and communities.

The provincial government has invested $250,000 in one-time grant funding for senior-serving organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations.

Facilitating Independence of Older Adults in the Community granting program encourages the development and testing of new ways of supporting seniors to maintain independence in their own homes, with the goal of using these approaches in other communities throughout the province. The program is led by the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

"The provincial government is committed to improving the health and well-being of Saskatchewan seniors," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Working with the SSM, we are pleased to offer these grants to support innovative ways to help Saskatchewan seniors live independently for a longer time in their communities."

Funding will support at least 10 community projects, each receiving up to $20,000.

"With an ever-increasing number of older adults in our communities, it is crucial that we find ways to provide practical home supports," SSM Executive Director Holly Schick said. "Supporting people in their own homes costs approximately a third of residential care. It provides real options, lower costs, and better outcomes. We hope this grant program will help us identify creative, workable, affordable solutions."

More than 90 per cent of seniors live independently in their communities and would prefer to stay in their homes. Supportive services such as home maintenance, yard care, home-based health services, transportation and meal preparation allow them to remain at home as long as possible. However, some of these services may be limited, not well coordinated, and not be accessible in all areas of the province.

For information on the application process, please visit the SSM website in mid-October.

The SSM is an umbrella organization that brings together seniors' organizations throughout the province to promote a unified voice, engage in research and act on issues affecting older persons.

-30-

For more information, contact: