Province Accepting Water, Wastewater And Other Green Infrastructure Project Applications Until November 29

CANADA, September 21 - Released on September 20, 2022

Today, Saskatchewan communities and eligible organizations may start submitting funding applications for proposed water, wastewater and other projects under the last intake in the province for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

“We encourage applicants to provide their project submissions as early as they are able to so communities can put shovels in the ground as soon as possible," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. “Our provincial government will continue to invest in infrastructure to create jobs, position communities for growth and continue to build a stronger Saskatchewan.”

Water and wastewater projects can include treatment plants, sewage lagoons or similar facilities. Other projects include infrastructure that can adapt, resist or mitigate natural disasters and climate change.

Eligible recipients that can apply include: municipalities; First Nations and Métis communities and related governing bodies; public-sector bodies; not-for-profit organizations; and for-profit organizations, provided they are working with Indigenous entities and/or municipalities.

The full eligibility requirements and the online application process are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/ICIP.

These applications will be managed by the Ministry of Government Relations. The provincial government will recommend projects to the Government of Canada for final approval.

This new intake will remain open until noon, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Under ICIP, the Government of Saskatchewan secured more than $900 million in federal funding to support all types of eligible infrastructure projects in the province.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Dan Palmer
Government Relations
Regina
Phone: 306-787-7151
Email: dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca

