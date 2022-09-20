CMG Financial's Dave Herbst Named 2022 HousingWire Insider

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial's Dave Herbst, VP, All In One Loan Finance, was honored as a 2022 HousingWire Insider. "The [HousingWire] Insiders award spotlights the industry professionals who are essential to the performance and success of their organizations," writes Lesley Collins, Program Manager for HousingWire's Editor's Choice Awards. Dave was recognized for his incomparable contributions to the growth of the All In One Loan™ and his dedication to educating industry professionals, borrowers, real estate agents and fiduciaries on the impact the mortgage has and the need for this type of innovation.

A key difference separating CMG Financial from other lenders is our proprietary products like the All In One Loan - a unique line of credit with integrated banking that helps borrowers shrink the size and cost of their mortgage faster and safely, with no change in their budget and without relying on favorable interest rate cycles. In fact, the All In One Loan has helped countless homeowners pay off their mortgage early and save tens of thousands of dollars in interest.

Dave, a company veteran of 19 years, took the helm of managing the All In One Loan in 2018. At the time, it accounted for $20 million in monthly production. With Dave's expansion and development efforts, the All In One Loan now achieves well north of $100 million in monthly funding activity and is on pace to have its biggest year in 2022 since the program's inception in 2005.

Recently, Dave also headed the creation and newly launched All In One Loan product designed specifically for Texas Homestead property borrowers. Now, borrowers in Texas can use the All In One Loan to finance their primary, second and investment homes - mirroring how owners and buyers can benefit from the loan in all other states across the U.S.

"As Vice President of All In One Loan finance at CMG Financial, Dave Herbst is an invaluable team member," writes Collins. "Without Herbst, this growth would not have been possible."

While interest rates have the greatest influence over production for most lenders, Dave and CMG Financial seem to be several steps ahead of the game, keying into the concerns of ordinary Americans that often extend well beyond their mortgage. CMG and its partners are uniquely positioned to help, especially in today's environment. In Dave's own words, "the All In One Loan is not just another mortgage, but a solution to the mortgage itself. It has the power to improve the financial health of a nation one household at a time."

"It's clear that this year's winners are driving big growth within their organizations and have the metrics to back their successes," writes Collins. "Congratulations to the 2022 HW Insiders!"

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels, including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

