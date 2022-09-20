Voter Guide: California Supreme Court

The state of California is asking voters to decide whether to keep three California Supreme Court justices. Voters will also weigh in on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination of current Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who has decided to retire.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.