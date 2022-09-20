Chief Justice Honors Martin Hoshino with Award for Exemplary Service and Leadership

CHIEF JUSTICE'S AWARD FOR EXEMPLARY SERVICE AND LEADERSHIP



–HONORING–



Martin N. Hoshino

Whereas in October 2014, Martin Hoshino was appointed by the Judicial Council of California to serve as its Administrative Director;



Whereas as principal advisor to the Chief Justice and Judicial Council on major policy and operations issues for the judicial branch of government, he plays an integral leadership role in shaping and affecting systemic change for the benefit of the public;



Whereas with a remarkable drive and commitment to tackle foundational issues of equal access to justice, he has been instrumental in advancing pretrial detention reform to help correct socioeconomic inequities inherent in a money bail system; expediting a rule of court to notify those with traffic tickets that they can appear for arraignment and trial without deposit of bail; and supporting development of a statewide online traffic adjudication and ability-to-pay project, providing remote access to court processes and decreasing the burden of excessive fines and fees on low-income court users;



Whereas he spearheaded a statewide, multiyear grant program to support local court innovation and modernization initiatives; secured resources to extend court interpreter services for critical civil cases; and doubled state funding to expand self-help services for unrepresented litigants;



Whereas he has elevated the focus on statewide court data reporting and analytics as a means to improve court operations and ensure accountability for the effective and efficient use of public resources, thereby strengthening advocacy for judicial branch priorities;



Whereas serving as primary administrative advocate for the judicial branch, he has successfully engaged and built support and consensus on judicial branch issues and reforms among the leadership of the judicial branch, sister branches of government, and other key justice system partners and stakeholders;



Whereas he developed a multiyear budget strategy to secure adequate, stable, and sustainable funding for the judicial branch, including working to shift the branch away from a reliance on civil assessment revenues as a funding source, and securing a series of General Fund increases resulting in $3.4 billion in new funding for trial courts between 2013‒14 and 2022‒23, and for the first time, increasing the average funding for all trial courts from 55 percent of workload need in 2012‒13 to a historic high of 92 percent in 2022;



Whereas he represents California’s court system with distinction at the national level as vice president of the Conference of State Court Administrators, and has earned the respect of his peers for his wise counsel and ability to see and consider the long-term view;



Whereas he is a dedicated public servant, a visionary, a superb strategist and public administrator, and an individual of great integrity who has been an outstanding professional partner during my tenure as Chief Justice and Chair of the Judicial Council;



Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of California, do commend Martin Hoshino for his exemplary service and leadership in advancing historic change to promote equal access to justice for the people of California.



In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand this 20th day of September, 2022.



TANI G. CANTIL-SAKAUYE

Chief Justice of California and

Chair of the Judicial Council