Chief Justice Honors Martin Hoshino with Award for Exemplary Service and Leadership

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Tuesday honored Judicial Council Administrative Director Martin Hoshino with the Award for Exemplary Service and Leadership, which honors an individual or organization for outstanding service to the judicial branch.
