Silas Parker Named to Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silas Parker, LUTCF®, of Silas Parker & Associates has been named to the Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List for 2022. Silas is ranked #18 in the state of Texas and is honored to be recognized by Forbes for his work.

Forbes and independent research firm SHOOK Research choose honorees for the elite list based on a rigorous set of quantitative and qualitative criteria. Forbes and SHOOK conduct extensive analysis and interviews to assess potential award winners. Read more about their methodology here.

Silas and his team make it their mission to help clients discover their happily ever after through holistic financial planning. As the founder and Principal Adviser of Silas Parker & Associates, Silas is committed to guiding his clients to financial clarity and prosperity through honesty, leadership, compassion, and wisdom. His firm is known for top-notch client experience providing attention to detail, insight into the big picture, and an ability to break down complex financial issues with simple solutions. “But the things I’m most proud of,” says Silas, “are the accomplishments and progress that our clients make and the team we’ve assembled to help them accomplish their goals.”

About Silas Parker & Associates:

Silas started the financial consulting firm Silas Parker & Associates in 2006 with the purpose of helping people clarify and accomplish their most important goals. Silas has consistently ranked as one of the top New York Life agents in the country, earning a coveted place at Chairman’s Cabinet for 2021—an honor reserved for the top 50 New York Life agents in the country. Council is an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1–June 30. Silas strives to deliver solutions with great empathy, quality of service, and meticulous attention to details.

Website: www.silasparker.com • Facebook: silascparker1

Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 12/31/21.

Source: Forbes.com (July, 2022).

Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings (including the Best-In-State Financial Security Professional rankings), which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Financial Adviser: Financial Adviser for Eagle Strategies LLC. Eagle Strategies LLC is a New York Life Company. Silas Parker & Associates is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC or its affiliates. SMRU Number: 1949777 9/14/2022