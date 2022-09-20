FMCA RV Club Sees Strong Opening Registration For Georgia 2023 Convention

FMCA's 106th International Convention & RV Expo will take place March 15 through 18, 2023, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, and early registrations indicate great excitement for this event.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FMCA's 106th International Convention & RV Expo is set for March 15-18, 2023, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter (GNFA) in Perry, Georgia, and if early registration is any indication, this will be the RV association's largest gathering in years.

In the first week, more than 700 RVers signed up for the "Lucky 13" event, aptly named since this is FMCA's 13th convention to be held at GNFA, the most at any single location. According to event organizers, the exceptional registration numbers are a testament to the venue and to FMCA members' excitement surrounding this convention.

"There's no doubt that the Georgia National Fairgrounds is one of the premier facilities for hosting an FMCA event," said Doug Uhlenbrock, director of events with FMCA. "It has everything we look for in a convention site: plenty of great parking space; a wide array of buildings for our seminars, exhibits, entertainment, and offices; beautiful, well-kept grounds; and a convenient location just off I-75. Plus, such a great staff to work with who really understand FMCA and what we need to present a successful event."

FMCA's 2021 convention at GNFA was its first following the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020 and required numerous restrictions to satisfy Georgia and Houston County protocols at the time. While many attendees deemed the convention a success, the numbers were much lower than previous FMCA events at the grounds. Now, as pandemic uncertainties subside, the 2023 registration figures suggest FMCA RVers are eager to return to their Southern convention "home."

"Our attendees consistently tell us that Perry is one of their favorite places to go, so that's why we're back for our 13th show there," Uhlenbrock said. "After COVID-19 minimized the opportunities for large gatherings in 2020 and 2021, and the spike in fuel prices kept folks from traveling as much in 2022, our members are ready to get back to the fun and excitement that only an FMCA convention provides. We have numerous chapters and groups who cannot wait to converge in middle Georgia for a week of socializing with friends they may not have seen in a few years."

General registration for the convention is $250 per couple for all event activities and on-site parking. Additional parking options are available to those who would like to purchase 30-amp or 50-amp electric. RVers who want to attend the convention as full registrants but do not want to stay on site can register for a two-person Passport for $185.

To register for FMCA's "Lucky 13" convention, call FMCA's Events Department at (800) 543-3622 or register online at https://www.fmca.com/fmca-perry-2023-learn-more

Note to media: For images and additional information, visit https://www.fmca.com/fmca-media-room.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has approximately 130,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on a mobile internet access plan. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com.

