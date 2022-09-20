Epiq Solutions Announces New Sidekiq™ VPX410, a Multi-Channel RF Tuner Solution Covering 400 MHz - 18 GHz in a CMOSS/SOSA-Aligned 3U VPX Card

This integrated RF tuner card provides access to highly sought-after frequencies between 6 GHz and 18 GHz

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq Solutions, an engineering firm developing cutting edge tools for detailed insight into RF environments, today introduced the new Sidekiq™ VPX410, a CMOSS/SOSA™-aligned multi-channel tuner card designed to support rapid development of RF products needing to gain access to frequencies between 400 MHz and 18 GHz (sub 6 GHz realized through bypass path with gain and filtering). Sidekiq VPX410 can support both phase coherent operation and independently tunable operation, enabling a range of different mission requirements, and is ideally suited to handle emerging EW, SIGINT, C5ISR and other mission critical use cases.

Built on Epiq Solutions' proven RF transceiver technology, Sidekiq VPX410 card comes in a conduction-cooled 3U VPX form factor with VITA 67.3 RF access through the backplane (SOSA profile 14.6.11-4). The card includes four RF receive tuners (phase coherent or independently tunable) and one RF transmit tuner, with each supporting up to 1 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth. An on-board Xilinx® Zynq® Ultrascale+ MPSoC provides a command/control interface for the tuners via a 1 GbE connection to the backplane.

A summary of the key performance specifications for Sidekiq VPX410 is shown below:

3U VPX form factor with VITA 67.3 RF access (SOSA profile 14.6.11)

RF tuner solution providing access from 400MHz - 18GHz

Four RF receive tuners and one RF transmit tuner

Instantaneous bandwidth of 1 GHz on all RF tuners

IF input and output frequency of 3GHz

Supports both phase coherent operation and independently tunable operation

Bypass path on all tuners includes filters and amplifiers for sub-6 GHz operation

Spurious free dynamic range > 70 dB

Low power: ~20W total with all tuners operational at full bandwidth

Interoperable with Sidekiq VPX400 and other 3U VPX digitizers and SDRs

Available with single card 3U VPX chassis for development / lab use / light field testing with Sidekiq VPX410 and/or VPX400

Sidekiq VPX410 can be paired with Epiq's Sidekiq VPX400 SDR card to provide a complete multi-channel SDR solution with support up to 18 GHz. Access to the RF spectrum above 6 GHz presents some very compelling opportunities for DoD, government, and commercial applications, including SATCOM, radar, Wi-Fi, and 5G. "The availability of RF spectrum above 6 GHz has been of significant interest across a range of different application sets for the last several years", noted John Orlando, CEO and co-founder at Epiq Solutions. "With the introduction of our Sidekiq VPX410, we are simplifying access to this spectrum for system integrators developing CMOSS/SOSA-based signal processing platforms that need to support operation up to 18 GHz."

Sidekiq VPX410 is in pre-production now. See more details at https://epiqsolutions.com/rf-transceiver/sidekiq-vpx410. To order or for more information, contact Epiq Solutions by calling (847) 598-0218, emailing sales@epiqsolutions.com or visiting https://epiqsolutions.com/contact/.

About Epiq Solutions

Epiq Solutions develops cutting edge RF tools for situational awareness and detailed insight into RF environments for you to identify and take action against wireless threats. With more than a decade serving government-focused industries, Epiq Solutions understands how important speed, cost, and performance are for defense and security applications. Their radically small, state-of-the-art SDR transceiver modules and turnkey RF sensing tools lead the way in size, weight, and low-power consumption. Whether the need is to develop mission-critical defense communications for the battlefield or to protect sensitive information, Epiq Solutions is the trusted RF solution provider. For more information regarding Epiq Solutions' products and design services, please visit https://epiqsolutions.com.

