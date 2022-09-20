Submit Release
Dates Set for Pacific Gas and Electric Company Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation PCG, declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending October 31, 2022, to be payable on November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022. Pacific Gas and Electric Company will pay a dividend on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value

Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable

5.00%

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80%

$0.30000

4.50%

$0.28125

4.36%

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable

 

6.00%

$0.37500

5.50%

$0.34375

5.00%

$0.31250

In order to be considered a shareholder of record for the dividend payment, you must have purchased the stock at least one trading day before the record date.

This update only refers to Pacific Gas and Electric Company preferred shares, not to shares of PG&E Corporation common stock, for which a dividend has not been reinstated.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation PCG, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006189/en/

