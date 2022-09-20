Submit Release
mdf commerce publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. ("mdf commerce") MDF, a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

22,306,999 shares (approximately 50.73% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of July 26, 2022, the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of mdf commerce by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The votes received for that purpose were as follows :

NOMINEES
 FOR AGAINST
Number % Number %
Mary-Ann Bell 19,274,209 89.60% 2,236,505 10.40%
Pierre Chadi 21,367,328 99.33% 143,386 0.67%
Christian Dumont 12,739,883 59.23% 8,770,831 40.77%
Lester Fernandes 21,367,216 99.33% 143,498 0.67%
Luc Filiatreault 18,437,166 85.71% 3,073,548 14.29%
Brian Nelson 21,236,928 98.73% 273,786 1.27%
Zoya Shchupak 12,966,976 60.28% 8,543,738 39.72%

Ms. Catherine Roy, Mr. Gilles Laporte and Mr. Jean-François Sabourin did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. MDF enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce inc.

Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO
Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004
Email: luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com

Deborah Dumoulin, Chief Financial Officer
Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2134
Email: deborah.dumoulin@mdfcommerce.com

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 8220
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com


