SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDING TO HURRICANE FIONA IN PUERTO RICO

BOONE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse has deployed disaster relief specialists to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona resulted in mass power outages, severe flooding and devastation across the island. The initial assessment team identified clean water and emergency shelter material as critical needs. Now, Samaritan's Purse is preparing to airlift supplies—including water filtration units—to Puerto Rico to bring relief to those suffering in the wake of the storm.

"Samaritan's Purse is responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are partnering with local churches that we worked with after Hurricane Maria in 2017 to meet family's physical needs while reminding them of the hope found only in Jesus Christ. Please join me in praying for everyone impacted by this hurricane and for families who are still in the path of the storm."

The international Christian relief organization provided life-saving relief after Hurricane Maria struck the island five years ago. During that time, Samaritan's Purse helped more than 300,000 people, transported over 1,000 tons of emergency relief supplies, and then established an office on the island to provide long-term relief, including rebuilding homes.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

