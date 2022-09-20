Touchless Door Activation Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027. Strategic Investment Plans, Business Opportunities, Regional Growth Challenges with Covid-19 Impact for Forecast 2022-2028 - Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, touchless door activation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027. Smart home is a residential space that relies on internet-connected devices for remote monitoring and management of appliances. The most used smart technological products include smart door and access control systems, smart lighting systems, smart security systems, and smart plugs. Thus, the growing demand for smart homes is expected to provide growth opportunities to touchless door activation vendors.



Touchless Door Activation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $5.3 billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $3.5 billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7.4% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Door Type, Technology, Application, and geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, Canada, UEA, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Mexico

Key Insights

The sliding door segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.93% in 2021. The segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 59% by the end of 2027.

The infrared sensor segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.30% in 2021. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period.

The industrial & commercial segment dominated the market and is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 54% by the end of 2027.

In 2021, APAC emerged as the largest regional touchless door activation market with a revenue share of 34.42%.

Countries such as Japan, India, China, Australia, and South Korea are major contributors to the APAC touchless door activation market. Factors such as strong economic growth, the surge in construction activities, and rise in disposable income post 2021 are expected to accelerate the growth of the regional market.

The cost of raw materials accounts for a large portion of the overall manufacturing costs borne by vendors. Most vendors focus on procuring high-quality raw materials for manufacturing durable, reliable, and secure touchless doors.

The rapid expansion of commercial facilities such as corporate offices, business parks, and retail stores in emerging markets such as China, India, Singapore, Indonesia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia will drive the demand for touchless door activation during the forecast period.



Vendor Insights

The global touchless door activation market is highly competitive with the presence of many public and private companies. Some of the major vendors include BEA, BBC Bircher, GEZE, Hotron, ASSA ABLOY, and dormakaba. These brands have a comprehensive product portfolio and a widespread presence in the global market. The major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their strong market position. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries across APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America to enhance their market share. Additionally, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products to render them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and stay abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The existing global players are increasing their investment in R&D facilities to ensure continuous customer-centric product innovation.

Key Vendors

BEA

BBC Bircher AG

GEZE

Hotron

Other Prominent Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Dormakaba

ISEO

Nabtesco

Stanley Black & Decker

Boon Edam

Tormax USA

Pepperl+Fuchs

MS Sedco

Nabtesco

Camden Door Controls

Erreka Automatic Access

Anviz Global

Datawatch Systems

IDEMIA

Kastle

RollSeal

Dortronics Systems

Hoyles Electronic Developments

Market Segmentation

Door Type

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Revolving Doors

Folding Doors

Speed Lanes & Turnstiles

Others

Technology

Infrared Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Laser Sensor

Others

Application

Commercial & Industrial Healthcare Airport Hospitality Government Facilities Corporates Others

Residential

Geography

APAC Japan China India Australia South Korea

North America

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

