MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Breaks Ground on Innovative Women's Health Pavilion That Will Transform Women's Healthcare in South Orange County

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women's Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women's healthcare and focus on women's needs through all stages of their lives.



MemorialCare executives, donors, patients, and local officials gathered at the construction site today and celebrated the transformational center. As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, it was announced that the Breast Center will officially be named Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center as a result of a $2.5 million gift from sisters Taylor and Sarah Nederlander of the Harry J. Nederlander Foundation. The new Breast Center will allow MemorialCare to nearly double the number of patients served each year.

"We grew up in south Orange County and have been personally affected by breast cancer, with people close to us being diagnosed and fighting courageous battles," said Sarah Nederlander. "With our gift, we hope to ensure that, today especially, more women in our local community have access to advanced screening, treatments and care."

Saddleback Medical Center's Women's Health Pavilion will provide patients with convenient access to breast care and a range of women's health services under one roof. The center will provide women with streamlined and elevated care in a comfortable, spa-like environment. With access to same-day appointments, short wait times, and expedited screening results, MemorialCare hopes to transform the future of healthcare and focus on women's needs.

"Our vision for the Women's Health Pavilion is to provide a truly innovative and holistic approach to women's healthcare for our neighbors and friends in south Orange County," said Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "With the groundbreaking we want to be ready to meet the growing needs of the community and expand our capacity and research to deliver exceptional care to our community for years to come."

The Women's Health Pavilion will also offer personalized care provided by world-renowned specialists in oncology, women's health, sexual health, obstetrics, and mental health. The Women's Health Pavilion will feature offerings not available in any other Orange County medical center, such as the first integrated breast cancer clinic, featuring a breast oncologist, breast surgeon and breast reconstruction surgeon under one roof, along with the only on-site transition retail shop for patients going through cancer treatment. As planned, the Women's Health Pavilion will be home to the first-of-its-kind, freestanding pelvic floor rehab clinic with a dedicated pelvic floor physical therapist. In addition, space for maternity tied to Saddleback Medical Center's Women's Hospital hospitalists and perinatologists will be featured in the Women's Health Pavilion. Plans for the Women's Health Pavilion also include a Community Education Center that will expand health and wellness educational offerings.

"Women lead busy lives, filled with career, family, friend and community obligations while trying to prioritize health and wellness," said Cathy Han, M.D., Saddleback Medical Center Foundation Board Chair, and retired OB/GYN. "They are our inspiration for our new Women's Health Pavilion. Women's needs have evolved and so must our care. They are taking care of everyone, so we want to take care of them."

This Women's Health Pavilion will feature modern construction that incorporates sustainable materials, convenient parking, and an outdoor garden area for rest and respite, all designed as a haven for comfort and calm. A critical component to the new facility will be the purchase of leading-edge equipment that utilizes the most advanced technology for early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, including 3D tomosynthesis digital mammography and breast MRI for precise imaging. The technologies will be complemented by highly trained staff including dedicated breast radiologists, who only read mammograms and are able to detect issues at the earliest stage.

"Early detection is key to the successful treatment of breast cancer, and our new facility at Saddleback Medical Center will help our MemorialCare Breast Center continue to save lives," said Gary Levine, M.D., Medical Director of MemorialCare Breast Centers, and internationally recognized breast cancer expert. "We are beyond grateful for Taylor and Sarah Nederlander's generous gift, which will allow us to ensure that more women have access to the latest breast care in a modern, spacious healing environment housing the most advanced technology."

Christy Ward, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation President, oversees fundraising for the new Women's Health Pavilion. "Orange County is filled with generous, purposeful and accomplished people who use their success to make an impact," said Ward. "We would like to extend our deep appreciation to our generous partners and donors, especially Sarah and Taylor Nederlander, for whom the Breast Center will be named. This important project will truly impact the future of women and their families in Orange County as we launch a new era in caring for women."

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation is partnering with community members who want to be involved in this transformative project for women's healthcare.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Heart Attack, Congestive Heart Failure, Stroke, Diabetes, Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Knee Replacement, COPD, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

