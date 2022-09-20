SMBC Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether the Merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. SMBC and Citizens Bancshares Co. is fair to Southern Missouri shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens share.

Halper Sadeh encourages Southern Missouri shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Southern Missouri and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Southern Missouri shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Southern Missouri shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Southern Missouri shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Southern Missouri shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006271/en/