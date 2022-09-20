Rimaunangis token ($RXT) registers CMC and Certik before IEO on Probit Global

Rimaunangis token ($RXT) started its march towards the open market steadily.

Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimaunangis token ($RXT) started its march towards the open market steadily. The token, which is owned by Rimaunangis Digital LLC from Georgia - European Union, started its initial IEO offering by registering on the Coin Market Cap, and is also in the process of obtaining a Certik Audit Label.



This Rimaunangis token was also mentioned by Probit Global as the first token that has a business base in Malaysia to conduct an IEO at Probit Global. Of course this is the pride of the Malaysian nation to have Bumiputra working in the international stage.

Rimaunangis Digital LLC CEO, Dato Abdul Haadi Azhar, said from Tiblisi Georgia, that the Rimaunangis ($RXT) token really wants to change the paradigm in the Crypto world which is often not started properly by the developers. Rimaunangis ($RXT) started its IEO with an Ecosystem that existed a dozen years earlier. In addition, in order to maintain the safety and comfort of investors, Rimauanangis started an IEO by carrying a Certik Audit label and also the registration process on the Coin Market Cap. This is certainly not uncommon for other tokens, this makes Rimaunangis ($RXT) one of the highlights of the world's new tokens today.

Rimaunangis ($RXT) token is not just a token without any real fundamentals, but carries an underlying asset that has real value in the world, namely raw diamonds worth of 10 Billion USD which is stored in Sekuro - Sao Paulo Brazil. All these information will be available on the website at www.rimaunangis.world'

Rimaunangis Ecosystem ($RXT) will offer an extraordinary experience for its Holders. There are:

1. www.rimaunangis.TV

2. www.rimaunangis.com

3. www.rimaunangis.io

Will bring Rimaunangis ($RXT) token holders as rulers in the Rimaunangis Digital ecosystem in real terms and be reflected in the real world as well. In addition to Probit Global, Rimaunangis ($RXT) will also be traded on Lbank and Bitrue on the Listing date to be announced later.

These platforms will complete the whole ecosystem and token holders will be able to utilise the $RXT token that act as the native token of the ecosystem. In addition to Probit Global, Rimaunangis ($RXT) will also be traded on LBank and Bitrue and the listing date will be announced later.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.



Contact details:

Name: Dato' Abdul Haadi Azhar CEO

Email: Media@rimaunangis.world

location - Tbilisi, Georgia

Company - RimauNangis Digital LLC

Certik :



https://www.certik.com/projects/rimaunangis-digital-llc

