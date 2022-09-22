Dave Herrera leaves you in SMOKE with his NEW SONG “Clear My Mind”

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cali-Country artist Dave Herrera needed to clear his mind when writing this story about getting away from all the fast pace life, as demonstrated in this NEW Single “Clear My Mind,” a song about traveling by foot, out through a rural terrain, to be free and one with the land.

Herrera said “the world is moving fast, were losing time and I just need to get away from the chaos for a bit to clear my mind” as Herrera wrote in his lyrics"

Home grown from our land; Praise ole glory; here I stand; Times getting tough; Mama’s getting mad; Time to move out; gone pack my bag; countries movin fast; falling off track were losing time; never gone get it back”.

Herrera wrote the track with the help of Cory Coppin co-writer and Dave Herrera produced the track.

Herrera continues to put his spin on Cali-Country music as he combines heavy drum beats, electric guitars, dobro, bass, slide and the storytelling lyrics of country music with his new music.

Along with his singles, Herrera takes pride in creating music videos that are entertaining for all ages. The music video for "Visiting Nashville" now has 440K+ views and rising. You can check out several of his music videos on YouTube which include Hella Country, Hollywood Sign, My First 69, Shades, Hollywood Sign, Boys were Back Intown and an unofficial and unmixed version of the video for Hell of a Holiday.

Herrera is currently in the studio and will embark on live shows in 2023.

For more information on Dave Herrera, visit http://www.daveherreralive.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/DaveHerreraMusic, Twitter: @DaveHerreraLive, and YouTube.

Dave Herrera - Clear My Mind - Official Music Video 4K

