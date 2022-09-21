Factors Contributing To Hair Loss In 2022

Dr Rafi Hair Regrowth & Scalp Health Dr Rafi Hair Regrowth & Scalp Health Serum Dr Rafi Hair Regrowth Formula DR RAFI LOGO DR RAFI SCALP HEALTH FORMULA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors don't know why certain hair follicles are programmed to have a shorter growth period than others. However, several factors may influence hair loss:• Hormones, such as abnormal levels of androgens (male hormones normally produced by both men and women)• Genes, from both male and female parents, may influence a person's predisposition to male or female pattern baldness.• Stress, illness, and childbirth can cause temporary hair loss. Ringworm caused by a fungal infection can also cause hair loss. Learn what you can do to help reverse hair loss caused by stress.• Drugs, including chemotherapy drugs used in cancer treatment, blood thinners, beta-adrenergic blockers used to control blood pressure, and birth control pills, can cause temporary hair loss.• Burns, injuries, and X-rays can cause temporary hair loss. In such cases, normal hair growth usually returns once the injury heals unless a scar is produced. Then, hair will never regrow.• Autoimmune disease may cause alopecia areata. In alopecia areata, the immune system revs up for unknown reasons and affects the hair follicles. In most people with alopecia areata, the hair grows back, although it may temporarily be very fine and possibly a lighter color before normal coloration and thickness return.• Cosmetic procedures, such as shampooing too often, perms, bleaching, and dyeing hair can contribute to overall hair thinning by making hair weak and brittle. Tight braiding, using rollers or hot curlers, and running hair picks through tight curls can also damage and break hair. However, these procedures don't cause baldness. In most instances hair grows back normally if the source of the problem is removed. Still, severe damage to the hair or scalp sometimes causes permanent bald patches.• Medical conditions. Thyroid disease, lupus, diabetes, iron deficiency anemia, eating disorders, and anemia can cause hair loss. Most times, when the underlying condition is treated, the hair will return unless there is scarring as in some forms of lupus, lichen planus or follicular disorders.• Diet. A low-protein diet or severely calorie-restricted diet can also cause temporary hair loss.After nearly 20 years of research and hundreds of patients, the factor that most consistently contributed to hair growth was the healthiness of a patient’s scalp. DR RAFI’S Hair Therapy cleans, clears, and rebalances the microbiome of your scalp, leading to reduced inflammation, improved hair growth, and better hair quality.After 4 years of research in over 100 patients, Dr. Rafi was able to develop his first highly effective topical hair loss formula product. 13 years later, he has further refined it to effectively treat women, non-allergic patients, patients with non-pattern-baldness hair loss, and young adults. His initial research was published in a peer-reviewed manuscript in 2011.Developed for Men & Women to Regrow Thicker Hair. Regardless of what state of hair loss you’re in, Dr. Rafi can help. From a slightly receding hairline to complete baldness, DR RAFI Hair Regrowth & Scalp Health Formula has been scientifically developed to reverse hair loss overtime. The regrowth of hair may take up to 90 days.

