09/20/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of Education Campaign on Responsible Cannabis Consumption

Resources Include Information About Safe Storage, Disposal, and What To Do in Case of Accidental Ingestion of Cannabis

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is launching an education campaign to promote responsible cannabis use by adults.

The campaign contains a collection of materials that cover how to safely store and dispose of cannabis and cannabis waste, and what to do in case someone, such as a child or pet, accidently ingests cannabis. The materials, which include videos, brochures, flyers, and social media graphics, are available for anyone to use and can be downloaded for free on the state’s adult-use cannabis website at ct.gov/cannabis.

The resources were created by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. They are encouraged to be used by cannabis and non-cannabis business owners, medical facilities, community health organizations, and others who would like to help promote safe and responsible cannabis practices in their communities.

“Protecting public health and safety includes providing people with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions to keep their families safe,” Governor Lamont said. “We’re working to educate the public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and their families from accidental ingestion and over-consumption. We encourage adults who choose to use these products to do so responsibly.”

“As we work toward the launch of this brand-new marketplace, we felt it was important to begin educating the public about health and safety measures they can take to use, store and dispose of cannabis products responsibly,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “Along with our partners, we believe a successful regulated cannabis market includes educated and empowered consumers, particularly those who may have children in their homes.”

“The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services shares the Department of Consumer Protection’s commitment to providing information to Connecticut residents to ensure safe and informed choices regarding adult cannabis use,” Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta said. “Our agency has a long-standing history of partnering with state and community stakeholders to prevent substance misuse and promote healthy choices and communities.”

“The health and safety of those in the state of Connecticut is our top priority,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said. “With the start of this new educational campaign, those who use cannabis can be properly informed and will be able to make the best decisions for their health and wellbeing, without concern of inadvertently putting themselves at risk.”

In addition to the materials currently available, the Department of Consumer Protection plans on adding more content to the campaign that concern other health and safety topics related to cannabis, including responsible use, where consumption is permitted, and how to read and understand cannabis product labels.

This fall, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will launch a multimedia campaign to educate the public about state laws related to cannabis. That campaign will provide information on potential impacts of cannabis and will include television, radio, social media, outdoor, and print media. It will compliment materials from this Department of Consumer Protection education campaign.

Possession of small amounts of cannabis among adults age 21 and over became legal in Connecticut beginning July 1, 2021, as a result of legislation that was signed into law by Governor Lamont. Retail sales of adult-use cannabis, which also became legal in the state under that law, is anticipated to begin in the coming months.

For more information about adult-use cannabis in Connecticut, visit ct.gov/cannabis.