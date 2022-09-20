Mother-Daughter Duo Defrauds Medicaid Out of More Than $100,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Miami-Dade Police Department today arrested Andrea Lozada Granados and Virna Granados for defrauding the Medicaid Program out of more than $100,000. The mother-daughter duo allegedly billed Medicaid for psycho-social rehabilitation services never rendered for six recipients.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off the taxpayers of Florida. Now this mother-daughter duo will have to answer for this six-figure criminal scheme to defraud a taxpayer-funded program.”

According to the investigation, the duo’s scheme involved billing Medicaid for PSR services supposedly provided by Virna for individuals residing in an assisted living facility. During an interview, the Medicaid recipients stated that the defendants did not provide PSR services, and in fact, the recipients did not even reside at the assisted living facility claimed by the Granadoses.

For more than a year, Andrea and Virna allegedly used the personal information of these unwitting Medicaid recipients to create fictitious progress notes and attendance sheets, in addition to falsifying other personal information, to fraudulently cause Medicaid to pay more than $106,000 for PSR services never provided. Additionally, Andrea paid kickbacks to another employee in order to fraudulently bill for a Medicaid recipient who also never received PSR services.

Andrea and Virna are each charged with one count of Medicaid fraud, a first-degree felony, and one count of grand theft, also a first-degree felony. Additionally, Andrea is charged with a second count of Medicaid fraud, a second-degree felony.

Both Andrea and Virna face up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines, if convicted.

Attorney General Moody's Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.