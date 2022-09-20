Traffic Detour to Begin for T-773 Crescent Drive Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for work to begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project that crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township, Somerset County.

Beginning Monday, traffic will utilize a .3-mile detour that will follow School House Drive and Route 56. The detour will be in place no longer than November 14.



Work on this project consists of milling and repairing the bridge deck surface, the placement of a new concrete deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades.



This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.





