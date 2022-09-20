Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,068 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Detour to Begin for T-773 Crescent Drive Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for work to begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project that crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township, Somerset County.

Beginning Monday, traffic will utilize a .3-mile detour that will follow School House Drive and Route 56. The detour will be in place no longer than November 14.

Work on this project consists of milling and repairing the bridge deck surface, the placement of a new concrete deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.


You just read:

Traffic Detour to Begin for T-773 Crescent Drive Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.